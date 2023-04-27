Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.77. 49,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,666. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

