Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,304,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,092,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,361,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.80. 413,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,064. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $50.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.