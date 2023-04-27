SCP Investment LP Has $102,000 Stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Eos Energy Enterprises accounts for 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Eos Energy Enterprises worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,998. The firm has a market cap of $207.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

