SCP Investment LP Invests $228,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Halliburton accounts for 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Halliburton by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. 2,887,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,342,971. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.21. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

