SCP Investment LP Invests $317,000 in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Calumet Specialty Products Partners accounts for 0.3% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 4,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,823. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

