SCP Investment LP Sells 150,000 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

SCP Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. The Container Store Group makes up about 2.1% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.99% of The Container Store Group worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,834 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 410,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

TCS remained flat at $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.45. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $8.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $252.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.77 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.

