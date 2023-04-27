Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAMY remained flat at $4.66 on Thursday. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.00.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.16 million during the quarter.

About Sega Sammy

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

