Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.

Select Energy Services has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Energy Services to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Select Energy Services has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. Research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WTTR shares. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 907,208 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,672,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 451,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.