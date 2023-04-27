Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 101 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,229.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 344,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 124,080 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (SNRH)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.