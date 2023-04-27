Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:STGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Earnings History for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

