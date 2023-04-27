Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sensata Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $0.88-0.98 EPS.
Sensata Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:ST opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34.
Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.