Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ST traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 384,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

