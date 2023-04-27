Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Sernova Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SEOVF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Sernova has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.37.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Company Profile

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technologies, including Cell Pouch implantable device technologies and immune-protected therapeutic cells. The company was founded on August 19, 1998 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

