SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SGL Carbon Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $9.61 on Monday. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00.

Get SGL Carbon alerts:

About SGL Carbon

(Get Rating)

See Also

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, Composite Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for SGL Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGL Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.