Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Update

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.7% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sharp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHCAY remained flat at $1.72 during trading on Thursday. 7,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sharp has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

