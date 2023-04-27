Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-$8.65 EPS.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.68. 346,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,293. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

