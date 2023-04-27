Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 3.2 %

TXP opened at GBX 60 ($0.75) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £139.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6,200.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Touchstone Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.42).

Touchstone Exploration Company Profile

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

