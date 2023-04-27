Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Expands By 133.3%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

Shares of ALFVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,699. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $37.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval Corporate Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Alfa Laval Corporate’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Handelsbanken upgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval Corporate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.17.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment comprises of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers, and welded heat exchangers.

