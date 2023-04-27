Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Increases By 563.8%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 563.8% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Andrea Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Andrea Electronics stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,958. Andrea Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile

Andrea Electronics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of digital microphone products and noise reduction software. It operates through the Patent Monetization, and Andrea Digital Signal Processing (DSP) Microphone and Audio Software Products segments. The Patent Monetization segment includes monetization revenues from intellectual property rights, licensing, and royalties.

