Short Interest in Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Increases By 563.8%

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, an increase of 563.8% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Andrea Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Andrea Electronics stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,958. Andrea Electronics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile
