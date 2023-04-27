Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Rises By 160.0%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the March 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 50,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1116 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

