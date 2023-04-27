Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Rises By 160.0%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,300 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the March 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance
Shares of FRA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.74. 50,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.63. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $12.79.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.1116 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
