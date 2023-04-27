Short Interest in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Expands By 348.3%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,100 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the March 31st total of 63,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CN Energy Group. stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 468,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. CN Energy Group. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

