Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Expands By 29.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USOI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 415.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 42.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 27,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $70.07 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a $0.6024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th.

