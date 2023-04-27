Short Interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Drops By 40.9%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the March 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 745,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $169,625. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of DCPH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 679,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,682. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.76.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
Featured Articles
