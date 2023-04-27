Short Interest in Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Expands By 400.0%

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRREF traded up C$0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$6.58 and a one year high of C$10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.97.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Residential REIT is a newly created, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.