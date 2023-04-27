Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Grows By 742.3%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 742.3% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETW stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.0582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

