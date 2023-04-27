Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Expands By 236.2%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, an increase of 236.2% from the March 31st total of 38,900 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

EFTR traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 632,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.30. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

