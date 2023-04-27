Short Interest in Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Drops By 55.0%

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

FEXD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,307. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

