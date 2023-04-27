Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Expands By 418.0%

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 418.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

FTAG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.29. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $33.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period.

About First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF

First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.

