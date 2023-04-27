Short Interest in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Drops By 87.2%

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the March 31st total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,871,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 166,090 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,991,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 266,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 72,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 44,099 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FMHI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

