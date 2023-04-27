Short Interest in Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Expands By 557.4%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 557.4% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.09. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( OTCMKTS:FSNUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

