Short Interest in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Decreases By 77.7%

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,400 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the March 31st total of 293,700 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

G Medical Innovations Price Performance

Shares of G Medical Innovations stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.55. 458,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,315. G Medical Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.01.

Insider Transactions at G Medical Innovations

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 437,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $446,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of G Medical Innovations

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMVD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in G Medical Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

