Short Interest in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Drops By 51.2%

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:KMF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.31. 143,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, President James C. Baker purchased 10,000 shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 217,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,966.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,354,659 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after buying an additional 1,155,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,332,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after buying an additional 227,168 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 683,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77,475 shares during the period. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 355,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The firm focuses in securities of companies in the midstream and energy sector, consisting of Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (MLPs), Midstream Companies, Other MLPs, and Other Energy Companies. It intends to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making quarterly cash distributions to its stockholders.

