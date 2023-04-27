Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Increases By 345.5%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KCCFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 60,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,033. Kutcho Copper has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

Kutcho Copper Company Profile

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

