Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Grows By 143.6%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,436,000 shares, an increase of 143.6% from the March 31st total of 589,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $2.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

