Short Interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Decreases By 95.6%

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 95.6% from the March 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEIP traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 37,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.02. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.60.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $4.80. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

