Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Increases By 850.0%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.
