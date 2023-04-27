Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Increases By 850.0%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the March 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Mustang Bio Price Performance

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.89 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mustang Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mustang Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 471.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 132,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.

