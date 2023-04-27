Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Decreases By 33.3%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Playtech from GBX 608 ($7.59) to GBX 615 ($7.68) in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Playtech Stock Performance

Playtech stock remained flat at $7.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Playtech has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc is a technology company delivering business intelligence driven gambling software, services, content, and platform technology to the gambling and financial trading industries. It operates through the following segments: Gaming Business to Business (B2B), Gaming Business to Customer (B2C), and Financial.

