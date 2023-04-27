Short Interest in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Expands By 140.2%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USMC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

