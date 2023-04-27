Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Decreases By 97.5%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Price Performance

SFRGY stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.56) to €16.00 ($17.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.60.

Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

