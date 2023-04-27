Short Interest in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Declines By 29.2%

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 256,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.29. SoundThinking has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.85 million, a PE ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.48.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that SoundThinking will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundThinking news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $353,078.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,170,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 11,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $402,130.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,145.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $353,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,170,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,921 shares of company stock valued at $862,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SoundThinking by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SSTI. Craig Hallum lowered SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SoundThinking, Inc engages in providing precision-policing and security solutions. It also includes ShotSpotter, SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure solutions. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

