Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Declines By 68.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance
SUTNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,246. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (SUTNY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.