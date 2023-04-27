Short Interest in Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Declines By 68.3%

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

SUTNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,246. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.