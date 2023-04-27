Short Interest in Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Expands By 83.5%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Tabcorp Price Performance

Shares of TACBY stock remained flat at $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday. 34 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. Tabcorp has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $15.22.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0157 per share. This represents a yield of 484.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.15%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment includes totalizator and fixed odds betting, retail wagering networks, and global racing media business. The Gaming Services segment provides regulatory monitoring and related services.

