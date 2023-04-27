Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Decreases By 30.4%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Toto Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOTDY traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.68. 748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. Toto has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath & kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sale of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and systems kitchen.

