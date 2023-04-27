Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Decreases By 44.4%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

United-Guardian stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 10,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. United-Guardian has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About United-Guardian

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm also conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Featured Stories

