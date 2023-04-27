Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Grows By 86.6%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the March 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.5 days.

United Internet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $16.39 on Thursday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.

About United Internet

Featured Stories

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

