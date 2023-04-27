Short Interest in United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Grows By 86.6%

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 86.6% from the March 31st total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 80.5 days.
United Internet Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF remained flat at $16.39 on Thursday. United Internet has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.32.
About United Internet
