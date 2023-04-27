Short Interest in Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Increases By 27.4%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the March 31st total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on VITFF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Victoria Gold Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VITFF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30. Victoria Gold has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

