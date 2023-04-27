Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Decreases By 97.5%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of VSQTF stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

