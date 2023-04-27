Short Interest in Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Decreases By 97.5%

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of VSQTF stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victory Square Technologies (VSQTF)
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.