Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Expands By 533.3%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Vision Marine Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMAR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.79.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.

