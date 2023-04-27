Short Interest in Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Decreases By 32.0%

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 140.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Wacker Chemie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.14.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $152.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.02. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.