Short Interest in WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Rises By 48.8%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WeCommerce Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WECMF opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. WeCommerce has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Get WeCommerce alerts:

About WeCommerce

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. provides a suite of ecommerce enablement software tools for merchants to start online store. The company operates through three segments: Apps, Themes, and Agency. It focuses on building, acquiring, and investing in technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

Receive News & Ratings for WeCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.