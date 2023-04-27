Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th.

Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Sierra Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sierra Bancorp to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Shares of BSRR opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 21.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BSRR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 36,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

